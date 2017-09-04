The second Indian student Shalini Singh, who was rescued during Hurricane Harvey, dies

The devastating storm in Texas has claimed lives of two Indian students; Before Shalini Singh, Nikhil Bhatia breathed his last on August 30.

Hurricane Harvey has killed another Indian student Shalini Singh. Singh, 25, and her friend Bhatia, 24, had gone swimming in Lake Bryan and were rescued by Bryan Police officers on August 26. They were rushed to a hospital after providing cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR). While Singh was fighting for life, Bhatia died on August 30. The International Business Times reported on Monday that Singh has also died in the late hours, on Sunday night.

Singh will be cremated on Tuesday or Wednesday next week in Houston. Reportedly, her maternal uncle and her younger brother, who had flown from New Delhi on Wednesday, were by her side when she died. She was on life support from September 2.

Singh had come to Texas two months ago and was studying at A&M University. She had enrolled for a master’s degree in public health. She hailed from Delhi and came to the US after completing her degree in Dental Surgery from ITS Dental College in Greater Noida, The Hindu reported.

Last month, her friend Bhatia died at the ICU. Bhatia, who came from the Jaipur in the western state of Rajasthan, was cremated in the presence of his mother Suman Bhatia and friends in Houston.

In a catastrophic rainfall, the city of Houston was completely put out of order. It has been reported that about 200 Indian students were stranded at the University of Houston’s campus. These students were supplied fresh food by the Swaminarayan Temple and the Muslim Association of Greater Houston.

Hurricane Harvey has killed 50 people so far. According to estimates, nearly 150,000 Indian Americans who reside in and around Houston have been impacted by the storm, Welcomenri.com reported. As per reports, about 13 million people battled the devastating flooding and torrential rains in the storm-damaged Texas.