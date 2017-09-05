Indian American Grammy nominated Raja Kumari signs deal with Sony Music

Indian American Raja Kumari is a multifaceted Indian American artist, who is known for being a talented lyricist, rapper and recording artist.

Indian American musician Raja Kumari, who was nominated for Grammy in 2016, has inked a deal with Sony Music to kick start her musical career in India.

“It is really exciting and inspiring to be in India right now. I have always wanted my music to be the bridge between the East and West. I want to push the south Asian profile forward worldwide and I think working with an amazing team of Sony Music will help me achieve this,” Kumari said in a statement.

“I believe this is just the beginning of my journey in the motherland and I know that together we will create some amazing music for the people worldwide. I’m here to make history,” she added.

What makes Kumari’s music unique is her Indian classical roots combined with hip hop and rap expression that has helped her in creating a niche genre.

At the age of 31, Kumari has already penned music for stalwarts like Iggy Azalea, Gwen Stefani, and Fifth Harmony.

She has also associated with the big shots like Timbaland, AR Rahman, Tricky Stewart, Fall Out Boy, thus finding herself a place in the music industry.

“Raja Kumari’s music has a unique blend of western and Indian influences. Her global music sensibilities and song-writing will resonate equally with the Indian as well as the international audience,” said Rohan Jha, Pop Lead at Sony Music India.

With the deal now inked, Sony Music is planning to release her next single under its banner. Considering the positive reviews that her debut received, it’s worth waiting for her next song.

Born in Claremont, California, to Indian parents, Svetha Rao adopted the professional name Raja Kumari. He has a Bachelor degree in religious studies, and she is also trained in Indian classical dance, which she has been studying since the age of 7.