Son brings parents from India to ‘discipline’ wife; all three beat her mercilessly

The 33-year-old Silky Gaind and her one-year-old child was rescued by Hillsborough County Sheriffs after her parents called the authorities from India.

Hillsborough County police arrested three Indian nationals – Devbir Kalsi, his father Jasbir Kalsi, 67, and his mother Bhupinder Kalsi, 61 – from 9601 Greenbank Drive, Hillsborough County, on Saturday.

According to Hillsborough County Sheriff’s office, the officers arrived at the women’s home, where she lived with her husband, at about 6.30 a.m. on Saturday, Tampa Bay Times reported. The officers knocked at the door several times but no one opened. After some time, Gaind tried to open the door and screamed for help to save herself and her child.

However, when deputies tried to force open the door Kalsi tried to push the door close. As a deputy arrested Kalsi his parents also started to confront the deputy.

The Sheriff’s office told the newspaper that the 33 years old victim was found “badly beaten and bruised over her entire body.”

During the investigation it was revealed that Kalsi’s parents had traveled to the US to “counsel and discipline” Gaind. As Kalsi beat his wife, his parents held her against her will.

The arrest report said that Kalsi and his wife had an argument on Friday night and Kalsi beat his wife “repeatedly and forcefully.” As she tried to protect herself, Kalsi parents intervened and started hitting her, bruising her face, neck and torso. Jasbir Kalsi (father) even threatened her with a kitchen knife, the report read.

Both Devbir and Jasbir Kalsi have been charged with false imprisonment, child abuse and refusing access to 911. “Devbir Kalsi faces an additional charge of felony battery, and Jasbir Kalsi is accused of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. Bhupinder Kalsi face charges of batter domestic violence and failure to report child abuse,” Tampa Bay Times reported.