American Telugu Association makes arrangements before Hurricane Irma

ATA also said that it is open to getting volunteer help and donations in any form to help the brotherhood.

The American Telugu Association (ATA) that has been active in participating in the rescue operations during Hurricane Harvey has said that it is making arrangements to help the people of Florida, Georgia, Alabama and partly other States’ that could be affected by Category 5 Irma Hurricane.

According to the meteorological department, thousands of people are likely to get affected by Category 5 Irma Hurricane which is fast approaching the regions.

The official Facebook page of ATA says, “ATA is receiving numerous requests for accommodation. We already received requests to host 200 persons and are making all arrangements to embrace and host our brethren.”

“If you would like to host, please fill out the form and express your willingness. ATA SEVA team will co-ordinate with you to accommodate needy people,” the post adds.

ATA, in association with VT Seva, is making arrangements for accommodation and food for everyone who needs help in Atlanta area. They have also identified shelters and have food available, said a press release.

It also said that all the ATA’s Officers, volunteers and other families willing to help are working together to help everyone likely to be affected by Hurricane Irma.

ATA has associated with restaurants Taste of India, Kakateeya Indian Restaurant, Sri Krishna Vilas and many others who have agreed to supply food during the difficult time.