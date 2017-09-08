Indian American Sanket Bulsara appointed as New York magistrate judge

Bulsara is the first South Asian American to be named as a judge for the Second Circuit.

An Indian American lawyer was appointed as a magistrate judge in the Eastern District of New York last month.

Sanket Bulsara is the first South Asian American to be named as a judge for the Second Circuit, according to The New York Law Journal.

Earlier he had worked as acting General Counsel to the U.S Securities and Exchange Commission.

From 2005 to 2015, Bulsara worked as an associate at Munger Tolles & Olson in Los Angeles and Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr in New York.

He was a partner at the law firm of WilmerHale where he litigated securities, contract, bankruptcy, and regulatory matters in state and federal court and represented clients in commercial and securities arbitrations.

Bulsara began his legal career as a clerk for Judge John G. Koeltl of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York.

“We are thrilled to welcome Judge Bulsara into the Eastern District family,” Irizarry said. “Judge Bulsara was chosen by the Board of Judges from among five highly qualified and stellar candidates recommended by the Magistrate Judge Merit Selection Committee composed of members of the bar and citizens of the Eastern District.

“Judge Bulsara has outstanding credentials and experience,” Irizarry continued. “We have no doubt that he will make significant contributions to the administration of justice as is the tradition of the Eastern District bench.”

Bulsara’s parents immigrated to United States from India and he was raised in Queens, New York. He is currently a resident of the neighboring borough of Bronx.

Bulsara received an A.B. degree magna cum laude in 1998 from Harvard College and a J.D. degree cum laude from Harvard Law School in 2002. He is a graduate of Edgemont High School.