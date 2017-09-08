International Punjab Forum launched in New Delhi

Dr Raju Chadha leads efforts to promote Sikhism’s core values of common good of all

In a landmark development, the International Punjab Forum (IPF) held its first meeting in the capital city on Tuesday. Brainchild of Dr Raju Chadha, the Chairman Wave Group, this newly constituted Forum’s first meeting was attended by nearly 50 top Sikhs and Punjabis from varied fields. The International Punjab Forum under the presidentship of Dr Chadha has an impressive list of patrons and office bearers, including Major General MS Chadha (Retd.), Justice RS Sodhi (Retd.), Former DGP Dr PS Pasricha, Former MP & Chairman of Minority Commission of India Tarlochan Singh, Former Diplomat & Vice Chancellor Punjabi University Patiala Dr Jaspal Singh, Vikramjit Singh Sahney, amongst others.

Aimed at “Sarbat Da Bhalla” or common good of all, this initiative strives to work towards enhancing Punjabiyat or the Punjabi culture and way of life across the globe. Its mission statement further stipulates downsizing Punjabi weddings by doing away with printing expensive invitation cards and ostentatious functions. Using common technology like WhatsApp to invite people and doing plain simple weddings at the Gurudwara will be encouraged hence on.

The forum’s core agenda will be taking forward the great Sikh saint Guru Nanak’s message of brotherhood, equality, upliftment of women, environment conservation, education and dialogue forward as the Forum members feel that dialogue is an antidote to everything & can alone end international conflicts which are a menace to today’s society globally. It’s antidote to everything today.

President Delhi State Gurudwara Prabandhak Committee Manjit Singh GK was a special invitee at the forum’s first meeting who promised to attend this forum’s all future meetings and endeavours. “When imminent personalities of society come on a common platform and take the agenda of good towards humanity forward, the effects will be far reaching and gives new direction to society, ” said Manjit Singh GK, congratulating Dr Raju Chadha for this great endeavour.

“I pledge to work towards the upliftment of society & selfless service to humanity through various reforms that our forum will initiate,” thanked Dr Chadha to the visiting dignitaries.