Rep. Pramila Jayapal challenges Rep. Don Young as he says she ‘doesn’t know a damn thing’ and is talking ‘nonsense’

Rep. Don Young is known for his temper but Rep. Pramila Jayapal demanded that he take back his words. Young had to apologize.

Rep. Don Young (R-Alaska) had to do apologize and withdraw his remarks on Thursday after he made personal attacks on Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash) during a House floor debate.

“You know I rarely do this but I am deeply disappointed in my good lady from Washington doesn’t know a damn thing what she is talking about,” Young said. “I know your side doesn’t believe in the State’s rights…What you said while ago was really nonsense. It was written by an interest group, not yourself. May be your staff is affiliated with the Humane Society or some other group.”

“I am really disturbed. You may not know me, young lady. But I am deeply disturbed,” Young said.

At this Jayapal interrupted, and Young told Jayapal, “I am still talking.”

Jayapal continued, “In his last words, the gentlemen has already impugned my motives by saying that I don’t ‘know a damn thing’ about what I am talking about.”

At this young said, “I didn’t say damn. You said it”

Jayapal continued, “He’s now called me ‘young lady.’ Mr. Chairman, I ask that he takes down his words.”

The chairman had to intervene and suspended the debate for some time.

After returning to the discussion, the presiding officer asked Young to take back his words and apologize to Jayapal.

“To the lady, I do apologize. I get very defensive about my state,” Young said, The Hill reported. “I recognize it was out of order, so I hope you accept my apology.”

“I do accept your apology,” Jayapal responded. “I thank you for it. We have obviously some work to get to know each other, but I can tell you that I care about my state as deeply as you do, and I look forward to getting to know you.”

Here is the video: