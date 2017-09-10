British American designer Premal Badiani gets standing ovation at New York Fashion Week

Designer Premal Badiani dedicated her latest collection to breast cancer and to celebrating womanhood.

Designer Premal Badiani showcased her latest collection at the Angel Oresanz in New York City on September 8, as part of New York Fashion Week (NYFW). The Indian American opened her show with a video montage of breast cancer survivors and ended it with them wearing her collection.

Premal Badiani complimented her collection with beautifully hand crafted floral and elk horn headpiece that symbolized strength and beauty. Her collection, Valentia, which means brave in Latin, signified that women can look and feel good and desirable despite having breast cancer.

“I wanted to force people to reimagine the disease that is supposed to make a woman feel unattractive and lose her womanhood,” Badiani said. “My aim with this collection was to showcase the breast cancer fighters and survivors as any other woman – strong, sexy and sinuous while they took each step on the runway.”

This was Badiani’s second appearance at the NYFW. The fabric used in her collection was made from natural cellulosic fibers and wood pulp, a natural renewable resource. The brand supported the American Cancer Society where VIP tickets and outfits were auctioned to raise funds for the charity, according to its press statement.

Badiani’s jewelry partner Belsi’s complemented the outfits. Speaking on the brands’ association, Belsi’s founder said, “We decided to come onboard with Premal Badiani as we strongly believe in the cause and have always been a huge fan and supporter of everything that Premal does in and outside of fashion. We have always been a proponent of cancer awareness and we are happy to associate with a cause on this scale.”

Badiani’s designs are a blend of embroideries and nouveau texturizing techniques. She is associated with several charity organizations both in America and abroad.