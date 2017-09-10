The new-age ‘Greatest American Hero’ could be an Indian American woman

The single-camera series has already received ABC’s put-pilot deal.

If the ABC half-hour pilot project gets going, Indian American Meera could replace William Katt as in the new-age The Greatest American Hero, a widely popular American comedy-drama superhero TV series of the early 80’s.

The new superhero series is reportedly produced by Indian American writer-producers Rachna Fruchbom and Nahnatchka Khan owned Fierce Baby production house.

According to early reports, the new series will be written by Fruchbom. Cleveland-based Indian American Meera, 30, who reportedly is a fairly new face to the industry, will wear the superhero suit.

Deadline reported that the half-hour, single-camera series has already received ABC’s put-pilot deal, which means it will at least air the first episode.

The original series, aired during 1981 to 1983 on ABC was produced by Stephen J. Cannell, and it was first premiered as a two-hour pilot movie on March 18, 1981.

The series chronicles Ralph’s adventures after a group of aliens gives him a red and black suit that grants him superhuman abilities. If reports are to be believed, the new writers might retain the original plot, wherein the hero gets an alien suit.

Interestingly, the reboot of the show will have a smooth transition as the final episode of the original series had the plot introduced of having an American Heroine.

This is not the first time that an effort to reintroduce the series has been made. Earlier, a version by Phil Lord and Chris Miller was tried by 20th TV, the owners of the right, but failed to go on air.

