Senator Jay Chaudhuri to host ‘Indian-American Gen Z Summit for Political Engagement’

Indian American Senator Jay Chaudhuri, who represents North Carolina cities of Raleigh, Cary, and Morrisville, will host the Indian American Gen Z Summit for Political Engagement at Elon University School of Law on September 23rd.

The half-day event is being organized to “connect” with Indian American youngsters living in the state of North Carolina, who are eager to come up in the political discourse at both state and local level.

The summit will focus on addressing the younger generation’s queries related to politics and inspire them through speeches of public servants to take up politics as their main stream career. They will also get to meet other Indian Americans who are striving to make a difference in the society.

The participants will get to hear motivating speeches of prominent public servants such as Representative Chaz Beasley of Charlotte, Senator Gladys Robinson of Greensboro, Morrisville Mayor Pro Tem Steve Rao, Morrisville Mayor Satish Garimella, and Charlotte City Council Member Dimple Ajmera.

Senator Chaudhuri, who is the first Indian American to be elected to the North Carolina General Assembly, is one of the youngest members of the State Senate and is also a fresher.

He has focused on four areas: fighting for educational excellence for every school and every student, building a stronger and healthier economy for the middle class, returning the state government back to the people, and creating an even more compassionate state.

“Want 2 make a difference in the world? Attend #IAGENZSUMMIT on 9/23 @dukediya @uncSangam @NCSU_EKTAA Register: http://goo.gl/T56h4X,” Chaudhuri tweeted last week.

The summit will be held on Saturday, September 23, in Elon University School of Law 201 North Greene Street Greensboro, NC 27401. The event is scheduled to start at 10:00 AM and finish at 2:00 PM.

Chaudhuri, born in Chattanooga, to immigrant parents who left India to come to America 50 years ago, graduated from Davidson College, Columbia University School of International and Public Affairs, and North Carolina Central University School of Law with honors.

He lives in Cameron Village with his wife Sejal Mehta, a former New York City prosecutor, with their two children.