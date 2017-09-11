Top 10 H-1B occupations in the US; Computer Systems Analysts is the most popular job position

California is the most popular state for H-1B workers, according to the recent data released by the Department of Labor.

The top 10 job positions for H-1B visas are in the fields of information technology, engineering, and accounts.

According to the most recent data released by the labor department, the 10 most popular job positions are: Computer Systems Analysts (22.1%), Software Developers, Applications (15.8%), Computer Programmers (9.5%), Computer Occupations, All Others (9%), Software Developers, System Software (6%), Management Analysts (4.1%), Electronics Engineers, Except Computer (2.8%), Accountants and Auditors (2.7%), Operations Research Analysts (2.4%), and Financial Analysts (1.7%).

More than 60 percent of H-1B jobs are in IT, according to the data that includes numbers of FY 2017 till June 30.

Top 10 employers

Indian companies including Infosys Limited, Tata Consultancy and Wipro Limited were among the top employers. The top 10 in the list were: Deloitte Consulting, LLP (8.5%), Cognizant Technology Solutions, US Corp. (4.8%), HCL America, Inc. (3%), Apple, Inc. (2.8%), Deloitte & Touche, LLP (2.4%), Mphasis Corporation (2.1%), Infosys Limited (1.8%), Tata Consultancy Services Limited (1.7%), Capgemini America, Inc. (1.4%) and Wipro Limited (1.3%).

Top 10 states

Among the top locations of work for the H-1B visa holders, California was listed number one with nearly one in every four H-1B workers working in the state. The top 10 states were: California (23.7%), Texas (10.2%), New York (7.9%), New Jersey (5.9%), Illinois (4.9%), Pennsylvania (4.6 %), Washington (4.3%), Florida (3.5%), Massachusetts (3.4%), and Georgia (3.2%).

The Trump administration has opposed the program several times since January. It has threatened to overhaul or discontinue the process completely. Indian American lawmakers have unanimously opposed attempts to limit the scope of H-1B program. Reports also suggest that the entry level job positions are being scrutinized more as the immigration officers feel that H-1B visas are for specialty occupations and most entry level jobs does not require such specializations that demand a foreign worker.

Indian American lawmakers have warned that unfavorable work-visa policies will be detrimental to the US economy.