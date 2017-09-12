Indian actor of American decent Tom Alter diagnosed with skin cancer

A Padma Sri recipient, Alter is known for his roles in the films like ‘Gandhi’. ‘Aashiqui’ and ‘Parinda’.

Tom Alter, the Indian actor of American descent, who was discharged from a Mumbai hospital early this month is suffering from skin cancer, confirmed his son.

A Padma Sri recipient, Alter is known for his roles in the films like ‘Gandhi’. ‘Aashiqui’ and ‘Parinda’.

Confirming that his father is going through the fourth stage of squamous cell carcinoma – a type of skin cancer, his son Jamie Alter told IANS, “It is a relapse of the same thing which had happened last year and unfortunately, for various reasons, it was not detected at that time and has come back.”

Alter revealed that his father is doing absolutely fine and is happy with the treatment.

“He is fighting it well. He is showing the will to battle it out,” Alter said, adding, “He is under the best care possible. Various doctors across the country are in consultation. As a family, we are very happy with the treatment he is getting. His bodily functions are absolutely fine. The doctors are very happy with that. The past one week has gone in getting him in a state of physical strength, whereby the doctor is able to start the next round of medication.”

The thespian received Padma Shri in 2008 for the contributions he made to the Indian films.

The agency also reported that the movie that the actor was planning to direct has been put on an indefinite hold and the promotion of his upcoming show has been canceled.

The actor became a household name after he featured in superhero series Shaktiman along with Mukesh Khanna. He played the role of Shakthiman’s Mahaguru.

He also directed the play, In Ghalib In Delhi, in which he appeared in the lead role of poet Mirza Ghalib and it was showcased in many Indian cities.

His grandparents migrated to India from Ohio, in 1916. He has been living in Mumbai for years and was last seen in the film Sargoshiyan directed by Imran Khan, which was released in May this year.

He is a life member of International Film and Television Club, International Film and Television Research Centre of Asian and Academy of Film & Television.