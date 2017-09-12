Legislative leaders and Governor Jerry Brown propose a $30 million fund to help DACA recipients

The funding will assist individuals, who have been affected by the cancellation of DACA program, in immigration legal services and education.

Gov Jerry Brown and legislative leaders proposed to create a fund of $30 million to help people affected by the discontinuation of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, on Tuesday.

“We will not let one man with xenophobic tendencies undercut years of progress we have made in California to integrate these young adults into our society and economy,” said Senator President pro Tem Kevin de León (D-Los Angeles) in a statement. “California is their home and they are our future.”

The financial aid for the DACA beneficiaries will come from $20 million in additional funding for immigration legal services under the One California program. The new funding will particularly assist DACA recipients.

The statement said the additional $10 million monetary aid for the Dreamers will provide $7 million for California Community College Students, $2 million for California State University students via the Dream Loan Program, and $1 million for University of California students via the Dream Loan Program.

“The new funding for DACA services we are adding to the budget will provide answers and help young Californians stay in the only country they’ve ever known,” Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon (D-Lakewood) said. “Donald Trump may love chaos. These kids don’t deserve it.”

The Senate Budget and Fiscal Review Committee was scheduled to hear the DACA funding proposal later in the day.

DACA, the Obama-era program, was implemented in 2012 to enable immigrants who entered the country before the age of 16 to apply for two-year renewable permits. The program allowed the beneficiaries to get work authorization and avoid deportation.

The Trump administration announced last week that it will not accept new DACA applications from September 5, 2017. The USCIS said that it will only decide on DACA renewal requests that it received by October 5, 2017. More than 7,000 Indians may face deportation following the decision.