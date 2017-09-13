Rahul Gandhi meets scientists in California to understand the use of solar power in India

The 47-year-old Rahul Gandhi, who is on a two weeks trip in the US, spent some time at Sun Power before flying to Los Angeles.

Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi met with scientists of a research center in California to understand how best to utilize the solar power in India.

“Idea (behind visiting the center) was to really understand implications (of the solar system) in India,” said Congress leader Sam Pitroda, who was with Gandhi during the visit, Business Standard reported.

Following the visit, Gandhi left for Los Angeles to meet experts from think tank community and local community leaders.

Gandhi’s US trip has had a mixed response so far. He spoke at the University of California, Berkeley, on Monday, where he was greeted with protests from the Sikh community. “It is our duty to show him that he is unwelcome here,” said Punit Khalsa, one of the protesters and a UC Davis alumnus.

The Gandhi family is blamed for the riots that took place in India in 1984 after the assassination of former Prime Minister Indra Gandhi by her Sikh bodyguards.

“I absolutely love the (Sikh) community,” Gandhi said. “What a lot of people don’t know is … the people who shot my grandmother — her bodyguards — were my friends,” Gandhi said at Berkeley, The Daily Californian reported. However, the interruptions from Sikh community members did not end.

As Gandhi took questions from the audience on index cards, he was interrupted by another student and Sikh activist Sobia Chahal. Chahal alleged that Gandhi was avoiding queries from the community activists.

“You’re controlling my free speech by using index cards,” Chahal said. “That’s not free speech.”

Chahal was joined by other supporters, Arpinder Singh, Simran Thind and Georgie Guitron in his protests after Gandhi left the auditorium, The Daily Californian reported.