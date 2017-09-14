Priyanka Chopra bids adieu to Jordan after meeting Queen Rania

Bollywood thespian Priyanka Chopra, who was in Jordan as a UNICEF ambassador, met Queen Rania on Wednesday and posted a picture of her and Queen Rania on Twitter.

Chopra, who was in Jordan as a UNICEF ambassador, met Queen Rania on Wednesday and posted a picture of her and Queen Rania on Twitter from their meeting.

The actress said that she was honored and felt privileged for meeting the queen.

Soon after the meeting, Chopra took to Twitter, where she wrote, “I had the privilege & honor of meeting Her Majesty, @QueenRania of Jordon…#MissionForChildren #PCInJordan.”

Chopra also shared the same photo on Instagram and its caption read, “I had the privilege and honor of meeting Her Majesty, @queenrania of Jordon again..this time in Amman. It is amazing to see the full extent of support that the Kingdom of Jordan has provided during the ongoing Syrian refugee crises. The numbers are staggering and overwhelming but the good work continues day after day.”

“Queen Rania is a true inspiration. Her tireless efforts to help those in need comes straight from the heart and has always been consistent… as a UNICEF Eminent Advocate for Children, she leads by example as is so evident by the countless programs for children that she is involved in. She does this all with such grace and calm. The meeting and our discussions, further reiterated my commitment to help children the world over… because of every child matters, no matter where they come from. I’m looking forward to meeting her again at the United Nations General Assembly in NYC next week which we both will be speaking at. Thank you Jordan for the hospitality and i will see you again… To support the work that @unicef is doing, please log on to www.inicef.org #MissionForChildren #ChildrenUprooted.”

Queen Rania is known for her advocacy work related to education, health, community empowerment and youth.

Chopra earlier visited the Syrian refugee camp in Jordan and she spent some time with the young refugees at an after-school center in Jordan’s capital. Later she was trolled online for her visit, in a tweet a user asked her why she had not visited “rural areas of India where malnourished kids waiting for food.”

Chopra also shared a video on Instagram that was posted by a Jordanian girl where she shows her love for Bollywood stars Katrina Kaif and Shah Rukh Khan.