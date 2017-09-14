Priyanka Chopra to present Emmy Awards once again

The Emmy award show will be held at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles and it will be telecast live on CBS.

Bollywood’s Priyanka Chopra has now become one of the busiest and biggest stars across the world. Thanks to her TV show- Quantico, which made her climb the echelons of fame and reach the zenith. Now, she has become a household name in the west.

According to the latest reports, Chopra will be attending the Emmy award 2017 as a presenter.

She will join Big Little Lies stars Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Shailene Woodley and other stars such as Matt Bomer, Gina Rodriguez, and Sarah Paulson as presenters at the annual awards function to be held on September 17.

Chopra is quite often invited to the award shows and parties and she has attended almost all the top international award shows. Her dress and the red carpet moments are also closely watched by the international media as her fashion sense gets traction of the onlookers.

Last year too she had participated in the Emmy awards in her hot red outfit and found flirting with Tom Hiddleston. She is attending the Emmy awards despite her series Quantico not being nominated for any category. Currently, her TV show is entering its third edition.

Chopra recently concluded her visit to Jordan. As a UNICEF Ambassador, she went there for visiting the Syrian refugee camp. Two of her Hollywood films like A Kid Like Jake and Isn’t it Romantic are getting ready to get released.

