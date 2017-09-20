Indian American sentenced for $200 million credit card fraud conspiracy

Judge Arleo also sentenced Singh to three years of supervised release and fined him $1,000.

An Indian American man based in New York was sentenced to 24 months in prison after he was found guilty of the biggest credit card fraud ever handled by the Justice Department.

According to the Acting US Attorney William E Fitzpatrick, Indian American Raghbir Singh, 61, was charged with one count of conspiracy to commit bank fraud and the sentence was awarded on Tuesday by judge Arleo in Newark federal court.

According to court documents, Singh was first charged in February 2013 after he was found to have conspired in fabricating more than 7,000 false identities to obtain tens of thousands of credit cards.

The document says, “members of the conspiracy doctored credit reports to pump up the spending and borrowing power associated with the cards. They then borrowed or spent as much as they could, based on the phony credit history, but did not repay the debts – causing more than $200 million in confirmed losses to businesses and financial institutions.”

The fraud was conducted in a three-step process in which Singh make up false identity by creating fraudulent documents with details showing credit worthiness to run up large loans.

The scope of the criminal fraud enterprise required the defendants and their conspirators to construct an elaborate network of false identities. Across the country, the conspirators maintained more than 1,800 “drop addresses,” including houses, apartments and post office boxes, which they used as the mailing addresses of the false identities.

Singh admitted he helped obtain credit cards in the name of third parties – many of which were fictional – then directed the credit cards to be mailed to addresses controlled by members of the conspiracy. He also admitted he knew the cards would be used fraudulently at businesses.

In addition to the prison terms, Judge Arleo sentenced Singh to three years of supervised release and fined him $1,000.

