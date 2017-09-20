Ivanka Trump meets ‘charismatic’ Sushma Swaraj, discusses women empowerment

Ivanka, in the month of November, will lead the US delegation for Global Entrepreneurs Summit

White House adviser Ivanka Trump on Monday met India’s External Affairs Minister of India Sushma Swaraj in New York on the sidelines of the 72nd UNGA session. They discussed women empowerment and workforce development.

Ivanka, who will lead the US delegation to India for the forthcoming Global Entrepreneurs Summit, called the Indian minister “charismatic” and said that it was an honor to meet her.

“I have long respected India’s accomplished and charismatic Foreign Minister @SushmaSwaraj, and it was an honor to meet her today. #UNGA,” Ivanka Trump tweeted.

I have long respected India's accomplished and charismatic Foreign Minister @SushmaSwaraj, and it was an honor to meet her today. #UNGA https://t.co/IeAfBCOETO — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) September 18, 2017

“We had a great discussion on women’s entrepreneurship, the upcoming #GES2017 and workforce development in the US and India. #UNGA,” she wrote.

The Indian Embassy in the US also tweeted an image of the meeting describing it “warm”.

Warm meeting between EAM @SushmaSwaraj and @IvankaTrump in New York today. pic.twitter.com/N73iL8o3C7 — India in USA (@IndianEmbassyUS) September 18, 2017

The Global Entrepreneurship Summit, which will be held from November 28 to 30 in Hyderabad and co-hosted by India and the US, was announced by President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during their meeting in Washington. The theme of this year’s summit is Women First, Prosperity for All, which highlights the critical role women play in fostering global growth and prosperity.

The summit, an initiative started by former US President Barak Obama, has a vivid agenda including workshop, panel discussion, talks, pitch competitions, mentoring and networking sessions to bolster the growth of participating companies.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself invited Ivanka Trump to lead the US delegation of entrepreneurs and Ivanka accepted it by extending her gratitude to Modi through a tweet.

The Prime Minister, last month tweeted that he looks forward to Ivanka Trump’s presence at GES.

“Look forward to Ms. Ivanka Trump’s presence at #GES 2017 Hyderabad as the leader of the US delegation. @realDonaldTrump @IvankaTrump,” Modi wrote.

Look forward to Ms. Ivanka Trump’s presence at #GES 2017 Hyderabad as the leader of the US delegation. @realDonaldTrump @IvankaTrump — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 10, 2017

During her week-long stay, Sushma Swaraj will hold 15-20 bilateral and several trilateral and multilateral meetings and is scheduled to address the UN General Assembly on 23rd September.