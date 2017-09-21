Mindy Kaling wraps up ‘The Mindy Project’, shares nostalgic photos on Instagram

The Mindy Project is a romantic comedy television series.

Indian American actress and comedian Mindy Kaling on Wednesday bid farewell to her show, The Mindy Project, after six long seasons.

Kaling, who is currently pregnant with her first child, posted a photo of herself sitting in the office of her character Mindy Lahiri’s office on Instagram and captioned it “Last day”.

Last day. A post shared by Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) on Sep 20, 2017 at 8:06am PDT

She also shared a series of 17 posts, which includes behind-the-scene photos from the first season of the show.

Video village is packed for the last night! #themindyproject A post shared by Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) on Sep 20, 2017 at 9:36pm PDT

Please enjoy this insane photo from the season one writers room when we had glamorous visitors from NYC. Tracey and Adam weren't even dating yet! Matt looks 16 years old! I look like a Gremlin! A post shared by Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) on Sep 20, 2017 at 1:37pm PDT

Season one! 📸by @itsspillertime A post shared by Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) on Sep 20, 2017 at 12:33pm PDT

The Mindy Project, which is romantic comedy television series, was premiered on September 25, 2012, on Fox and aired on Tuesday nights until March 24, 2015. Fox canceled the show after three seasons on air and then it began airing on Hulu, a subscription video on demand service, on September 15, 2015.

“We’re really excited about this last season,” Entertainment Weekly quoted Kaling following the show’s cancellation announcement. “I think the timing is exactly right. What’s weird is, Mindy is married at the end of the season 5 finale, but she has never been married in the series, so that’s incredibly fun for a character who’s been obsessed with [marriage] and has come close many times, and seeing her disavow it for while after her disastrous breakup with who she thought was her soul mate. And now she’s married!”

Created by Mindy Kaling, the co-producers of the series were Universal Television and 3 Arts Entertainment. The series follows obstetrician/gynecologist Mindy Lahiri as she tries to balance her personal and professional life, surrounded by quirky co-workers in a small medical practice in New York City.

This maybe isn't that interesting but For sentimental reasons I am wearing the same sweater I wore in the end of the pilot today to work. A post shared by Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) on Sep 20, 2017 at 3:24pm PDT

Repost from @ikebarinholtz. Our cast with the wonderful Greg Daniels directing. Season 2. A post shared by Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) on Sep 20, 2017 at 9:03pm PDT

Peter Prentice! Season 2. A post shared by Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) on Sep 20, 2017 at 3:17pm PDT

The other actors of the show include Chris Messina, Ed Weeks, Anna Camp, Zoe Jarman, Ike Barinholtz, Beth Grant, Xosha Roquemore and Fortune Feimster.

Season 4, Mundan episode (Bernardo & Anita) A post shared by Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) on Sep 20, 2017 at 9:38pm PDT