‘Padmavati’: Deepika Padukone unveils her stunning royal look as Rani Padmini

The new poster, however, announces a new release date, 1st December.

Actress Deepika Padukone released the first poster her Sanjay Leela Bhansali film Padmavati and the actress looks stunning and fierce as Padmini, the queen of Chittor.

The poster was released on the auspicious occasion of the first day of the Navratri festival and devi pooja and Padukone is seen wearing a red lehenga and choli by designer duo Harpreet and Rimple, along with Tanishq’s elaborate Rajasthani jewelry. She is sporting a unibrow and a group of women in a veil is also seen standing behind Deepika Padukone.

The second poster, which is captioned “#Padmavati” shows the Bajirao Mastani actress standing inside what seems like a temple with the same royal look.

The film, which was scheduled to release on 17th November, was delayed as its shooting in Jaipur was disrupted earlier this year.

In January, during the shooting of the film in Jaipur, the members of Shri Rajput Karni Sena protested at sets at Jaigarh Fort alleging that Bhansali depicted wrong facts in the script. They also assaulted the director.

Later in March, the group vandalized the Chittorgarh Fort. A group of unidentified vandals attacked and set fire to the sets of the film in Kolhapur which led to production set, costumes and jewelry burnt.

Padmavati tells the story of Sultan Alauddin Khilji and his obsessive love for the already married Rani Padmini played by Padukone. Ranveer Singh plays the role of Khilji and Shahid Kapoor is essaying the role of Padmini’s husband Rana Rawal Ratan Singh, the ruler of Mewar.

The film stars Sanjay Dutt, Aditi Rao Hydari, Jim Sarbh, Sonu Sood and Danny Denzongpa. Produced by Viacom 18 Motion Pictures and Bhansali Productions, Padmavati is expected to feature some amazing songs composed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Shreya Ghoshal is singing four songs for the film.