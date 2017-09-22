North Carolina-based Duke University launches office in Bengaluru

Namrata Jha is the executive director of Duke University India.

The North Carolina-based private research university – Duke University, launched its India office in Bengaluru to foster its collaborations with Indian universities and organizations.

The Duke University India aims to expand the existing Duke-India partnerships, which include academic exchange programs and research collaborations, Duke Today reported.

Namrata Jha is the executive director of Duke University India.

According to the report, the University’s current partners in India include NITI-Aayog, the Center for Environmental Planning and Technology University in Ahmedabad, Narayana Health City, IIM – Udaipur, IIM – Ahmedabad, and IIT- Gandhinagar.

The Duke University hosted a launch event on Monday, 18th September to celebrate the commencement of operations, featuring a conversation between Dr. Michael Merson, vice president and vice provost for global affairs at Duke, and Dr. Devi Shetty, chairman and founder of Narayana Health.

“I think we cannot think of education if we don’t think of global education,” Namrata Jha said in a video posted by Duke Global. “Duke University has opened a new office in India, based in Bangalore to create more partnerships – research collaborations, university partnerships, more student exchange, faculty exchange, going to India and understanding about Indian culture, more student exchange, faculty exchange, going to India and understanding about Indian culture, learning from the community, giving back to the community. And my team at Duke University’s office in India will be working with faculty at Duke to make that happen.”

“India is unique. While it has lots of challenges, it is also a hub of intellect, of forward-looking thinking, young minds. It’s a fertile ground for doing something groundbreaking in this world. If the technological innovation and great minds of Duke University could tap into the young minds of India, I think we can create wonders,” she added.

Duke University is a leading private university located in Durham, North Carolina. More than 430 Indian students are currently enrolled at Duke and nearly 700 Duke Alumni live in India.