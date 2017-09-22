Rahul Gandhi urges Indian Americans to contribute to resolve India’s economic and social challenges

Rahul Gandhi earlier addressed the student of the University of California, Berkeley and the Princeton University

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi concluded his two-week US tour on Wednesday with a speech addressing Indian Americans at the Marriot Maquis, Times Square, New York.

Gandhi urged the Indian American community to contribute to resolving the economic and social challenges before India and said that Congress has a tradition of welcoming members of the Indian diaspora to work for the country. He said that the divisive forces are ruining India’s reputation globally and this is something everyone has to defend it.

“You need to get involved. You have tremendous knowledge, you have tremendous understanding, you work in different fields. I invite you to come and work with the Congress party and discuss the vision going forward. We want to take your help,” Rahul Gandhi said.

He pointed that the original congress movement was an NRI movement citing the examples of Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Ambedkar, Azad, and Patel.

“Every single one of them went to outside world, saw the outside world, returned back to India and used some the ideas they got and transformed India,” he said and also cited his close-associate Sam Pitroda, the US-based telecom export who began the telecom revolution in India and Verghese Kurien, who came from the US and known as the father of White Revolution in India’s dairy sector.

“India has always shown the world how to live in harmony. For thousands of years, India has had a reputation of peace and harmony. This is being challenged. There are forces in our country that are dividing the country and it is very dangerous for the country and it ruins our reputation abroad,” Rahul Gandhi added.

Earlier in the trip, Rahul Gandhi addressed the student of the University of California, Berkeley and the Princeton University, where he pointed unemployment as one of the major challenges in India. He interacted with the members of the think-tank community, political leaders, and government officials in Washington DC.