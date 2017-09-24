Priyanka Chopra hosts Global Citizen Festival

She was joined on stage by celebrities like Freida Pinto, Demi Lovato, and Lupita Nyong’o.

The Baywatch-fame Indian actress Priyanka Chopra, who is busy doing both Hollywood and Bollywood movies, hosted the Global Citizen Festival, an annual music festival organized by Global Poverty Project.

The Indian diva, who has now become a household name in the US after the success of her international debut in the series Quantico, was seen wearing a floral dress and a boot that matched her stunning look.

She was joined on stage by celebrities like Freida Pinto, Demi Lovato, and Lupita Nyong’o.

Chopra, who was seen presenting an award during the recently concluded Emmy award night, stole the attention of the onlookers.

The thespian, in her red, white and black floral mini shift dress accompanied by a high boot, had her hair worn loose in soft curls. She had a red sunglass that made her look extra elegant for the show.

“I had the best time hosting Global Citizen. Proud to be a Global Citizen Ambassador,” the Quantico actress posted on her Instagram official handle.

Moments before her grand entry to the stage to host the Global Citizen Festival, Chopra was seen wearing a T-shirt that had the logo of the initiative and wearing blue jeans.

The actress was also seen posing for photos with actor Kal Penn, the Indian American actor famous for his satirical social posts that ridicules the Trump administration.

What made this year’s Global Citizen Festival the taking point of channels is that Stevie Wonder, the American musician, and singer took a knee showing solidarity with former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

This year’s Global Citizen Festival, organized in an effort to help end poverty and fight inequality, took place in New York’s Central Park on Saturday.