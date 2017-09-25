Indian American couple donates $250,000 for Hurricane Harvey relief fund

The couple handed over the fund to Mayor Sylvester Turner

An Indian American couple from Houston Amit Bhandari and his wife Arpita Brahmbhatt Bhandari has donated $250,000 to the Houston mayor’s fund for Hurricane Harvey relief at a private event on Saturday.

The couple, who hosted the event, handed over the fund to Mayor Sylvester Turner on behalf of the Greater Houston Community Foundation.

“Tonight, CG @anupamifs & Indian community leaders gathered to raise funds for @greaterhoucf. Thanks Amit Bhandari & his family for hosting,” Turner tweeted.

Tonight, CG @anupamifs & Indian community leaders gathered to raise funds for @greaterhoucf. Thanks Amit Bhandari & his family for hosting. pic.twitter.com/DycrofmDDE — Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) September 24, 2017

“I want to thank the Indian Americans for what you have done prior to Hurricane Harvey. I want to thank you for what you are doing now, and I want thank you for what you will be doing to help rebuild this great city,” the mayor said while addressing the audience during the event. “We will rebuild, we will be stronger, more resilient, and better prepared for next time around.”

Consul General of India in Houston Dr. Anupam Ray, entrepreneur Gaurav Khandelwal and other leading members of the community were present for the event and pledged more funds.

“Your generosity makes India proud. A community is great if it rises above its suffering. Through your contributions toward Hurricane Harvey relief, you’ve demonstrated that as a community, you’ve risen above your sufferings,” Dr. Ray said.

Bhandari is the founder and Chairman of Biourga Group, which is an energy and agricultural commodity trading company.

Hurricane Harvey has killed at least 81 people, including two Indian students and approximately 13,000 people had been rescued across the Texas state while an estimated 30,000 were displaced. As per reports, nearly 150,000 Indian Americans who reside in and around Houston have been impacted by the storm.