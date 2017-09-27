CMS names Indian American Vemuri S. Murthy as new president

Murthy is also the past president of the Indian American Medical Association, Illinois.

Indian American anesthesiologist Dr Vemuri S Murthy has been appointed as the 169th president of the Chicago Medical Society (CMS).

Murthy was inaugurated as the CMS president during ceremonies on September 12 at the CMS Annual Meeting, the organization said in a press release.

Murthy, who is a CMS member since 1983, has held numerous leadership positions within the organization and is active locally and internationally. He is also the past president of the Indian American Medical Association, Illinois, and former chairman of anesthesiology at West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park.

A longtime resuscitation educator, Murthy is the founder of the Chicago Medical Society’s project SMILE (Saving More Illinois Lives through Education), which is community-based CPR awareness program that trained hundreds of common people and health professionals in hands-only CPR.

He is a member of the International Committee of the American Heart Association (AHA) and AHA’s national and international teaching faculty. The former visiting scholar at Harvard University’s STRATUS Center for Medical Simulation now serves as a visiting professor and advisor for medical university resuscitation training programs in India, where he also leads national and community CPR projects.

Dr Murthy, who is currently president of Global Resuscitation Consulting, LLC, was welcomed to the office by hundreds of colleagues and dignitaries. The dignitaries include Indian American Medical Association, Illinois president Tapas Dasgupta, State Medical Society President Nestor Ramirez, MD and Board Chair Adrienne Fregia, MD, Tariq Butt of Pakistani Descent Physicians Society, the India Consul Birbal Anand, and educator Paul Vallas, chief administrative officer at Chicago State University.

The new president expressed confidence that CMS is well positioned to address myriad concerns, from reimbursement to opioid addiction, and other issues that fall below the radar such as physician stress and burnout.

The Chicago Medical Society was founded in 1850 to cultivate the art and science of medicine. The organization unifies local physicians of all specalities, affiliations, and practice modes, advocating for strong public health and the highest standards of medical education and medical professionalism.