Indian American landlord killed in Queens house fire

A 68-year-old Indian American landlord was killed when a fire broke out early Sunday in a building he owned in Queens.

Mohinder Singh was in the basement of the multi-family home on 97th Avenue in Ozone Park, from where the firefighters discovered his body, CBS New York reported.

According to the report, Almost 10 people live inside the home and the fire broke out around 2.30 a.m. The fire was brought under control by more than 60 firefighters about an hour later. Singh’s family was also there at the scene.

“I was scared – too much scared; too much smoking like burning smell,” tenant Aman Sandhu told the channel.

“We came downstairs and we were looking there, so there were sparks coming out from the wires on pole and then there were sparks in the ACs too there on the sides,” Harish Kumar, another tenant, said.

The neighbors remembered Singh as “a really good person”.

“I just feel sad for them. They’re good people, they don’t bother anybody on the block,” neighbor Orlando Alonso told CBS.

The investigators think it was possibly an electric fire and said that it didn’t appear suspicious.