Priyanka Chopra meets south Indian actress Nayanthara in New York

Priyanka, who just wrapped her Hollywood film A Kid Like Jake

India’s International star Priyanka Chopra recently met South India’s ‘Lady Superstar’ Nayanthara in the United States and pictures of the actresses together is doing the rounds on social media.

Nayanthara is vacationing in New York with her boyfriend Vignesh Shivn since a long time and the couple also was seen celebrating the director-lyricist’s birthday in the city on 18th September.

Have Never ever dreamt of havin a b'day like this!

Thanking God first! &

My Dear Sunshine ❤️

For making this life soo beautiful & bright😍😘😇 pic.twitter.com/CFjmWu5WWT — Vignesh ShivN (@VigneshShivN) September 18, 2017

According to reports, Priyanka and Nayanthara bumped into each other at a popular venue and had a great time talking about films, stay in the US and more.

Chopra recently hosted the Global Citizen Festival, an annual music festival organized by Global Poverty Project. She shared the stage with celebrities including Kal Penn, Frieda Pinto, Demi Lovato, and Lupita Nyong’o.

Priyanka was also busy with her UNICEF ambassador duties and recently met Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai and Muzoon Almellehan, who is known as the Malala of Syria.

Priyanka, who just wrapped her Hollywood film A Kid Like Jake and Isn’t It Romantic is now all set to start shooting for the third season of her American series Quantico. She is now heading to Los Angeles with her pet Diana.

“Looks like @diariesofdiana is jet lagged! Well, I’m not! LA here we are!” Chopra wrote on Instagram Tuesday sharing a picture of herself with Diana.

Looks like @diariesofdiana is jet lagged! Well I’m not! LA here we are! ❤️🎉 A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on Sep 25, 2017 at 5:40pm PDT

On the other hand, Nayanthara is awaiting the release of Aramm, which is scheduled to hit the screens on September 29. She also plays the main character in Chakri Toleti’s Kolaiyuthir Kaalam, the thriller Imaikkaa Nodigal, and Mohan Raja’s Sivakarthikeyan starer Velaikaran.