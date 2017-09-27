Priyanka Chopra, Mindy Kaling in Forbes’ ‘Highest Paid TV Actresses 2017’ list

Indian American Mindy Kaling was also featured in the list as the third highest paid TV actress.

Indian diva Priyanka Chopra once again made it to the list of Forbes’ World’s Highest Paid TV actresses list, maintained the eighth spot she secured last year among the top 10 biggest earners of the small screen.

The Quantico-star, who is the first Indian to be featured on the Forbes’ list of TV actresses in the world, earned $10 million this year. Her last year’s income was $11 million.

Forbes describes Chopra as “Bollywood crossover star” and points that she “takes advantage of her worldwide appeal with revenue streams from both the U.S. and India”.

“She is venturing onto domestic big screen in films like Baywatch,” Forbes said about Chopra adding that her most consistent income is through endorsements as she has seven-figure deals with the likes of Pantene, Lyf Mobile and Nirav Modi.

Indian American Mindy Kaling was also featured in the list as the third highest paid TV actress in the world along with Ellen Pompeo with annual earnings of $13 million.

“With The Mindy Project coming to an end, Kaling is losing a significant stream of income, as she serves as the show’s creator and star. But don’t discount her just yet, with two moves –Oceans 8and A Wrinkle in Time coming out soon and NBC series Champions in the works, Kaling isn’t going anywhere,” Forbes wrote in their description about the actress.

For the sixth year in a row, Sofia Vergara topped the list of highest-paid television actresses with a whopping $41.5 million in a year. The Modern Family actress was the only TV star on this year’s Celebrity 100; most of her income came from licensing deals and brand endorsements.

Just like last year, Vergara was followed by The Big Bang Theory actress Kaley Cuoco who earned $26 million this year. Mariska Hargitay rounds off the top five.