Indian American lawmakers condemn the Las Vegas shooting

The Sunday night incident at Las Vegas has left 60 people dead and at least 500 others injured.

Indian American lawmakers have condemned the killing of concertgoers as “senseless” and “horrific.” Reps. Ro Khanna (D-CA), Pramila Jayapal (D-WA), Ami Bera (D-CA) and Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL) expressed condolences for the families of the victims.

Khanna tweeted, “My heart breaks for the victims of this morning’s horrific attack in Las Vegas and their families. We must end this senseless violence.”

In another tweet, the California Democrat said, “If you want to help the Las Vegas victims and their families, donate blood today. Find your local Red Cross here: http://www.redcrossblood.org/our-regions “

Jayapal tweeted, “Congress must stop turning a blind eye to this epidemic that has claimed thousands of innocent lives.” She said, “Las Vegas shooting is absolutely horrific. My heart goes out of the victims and their families. We need bold solutions to end gun violence.”

Bera said in a press statement, “I am deeply saddened by the tragic loss of life in Las Vegas. No community should have to fear going to the movies, a concert, or dropping their child off at school. We all mourn the loss of life in Las Vegas. Please keep the families impacted in your thoughts and prayers.”

Krishnamoorthi wsaid in a tweet, “Please keep everyone directly affected by this senseless tragedy, and our entire country, in your thoughts and prayers today. As they gather more facts, police are not identifying these brutal murders as terror at this point.”

Sen. Kamala Harris and US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley also expressed their sympathies for the victims and their families.

Harris said, “Our hearts break for the victims and their families. We pray for a full recovery for their heroic actions on the scene,” she said. “My thoughts are especially with the California officers and firefighters who were injured.”

The senator added, “This kind of tragedy has become too routine in America. As a nation, we are weary. We’ve lost far too many of our classmates, friends, family members, and children to gun violence.”

Haley tweeted, “We’re heartbroken at the loss of life during what should’ve been a night of friends&music. We lift up in prayer the families of the injured.”