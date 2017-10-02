Mass shooting in Las Vegas: 50 killed and 406 injured; suspect shot dead

This is the deadliest mass shooting in modern history of the US.

Fifty people are confirmed dead and more than 400 were injured in a mass shooting incident during a concert in Las Vegas on Sunday night.

The incident happened in Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino where more than 20000 people had gathered for the concert.

According to the police, the suspect has been shot dead and his identity has been revealed as Stephen Paddock, a 64-year-old man from Nevada.

The attendees of the Route 91 country festival was taken aback when the shooter, who was armed with automatic rifles, started firing indiscriminately from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel.

The survivors said they first thought that the gunshots were part of the concert as it felt more like firecrackers. Most of them realized the seriousness when they saw frantic cries of the people who were struck by bullets.

The concert was performed by Jason Aldean, a country-music star.

Police have taken control of the Las Vegas city, which is one of the hot spots for tourists from across the globe.

All flights to Las Vegas were initially temporarily suspended but now some flights have been allowed to fly.

Videos captured by concertgoers show people trying to take shelter as gunshots are heard in the background.

According to Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo, at least 50 people have been confirmed killed and more 400 were injured. The numbers are estimated to increase as many who suffered injuries are in serious condition.

He also confirmed that two officers on duty were also shot and one of them is in critical condition. He also confirmed that the shooter was killed in a shootout with the police in the hotel.

According to Daily Mail, Stephen Paddock was a licensed pilot and hunting enthusiast who owned a $400,000 home in nearby retirement community. He had no prior criminal record. His roommate Marilou Denley, who is a suspected accomplice in the shooting, has been detained by the police.

US President Donald Trump tweeted his “warmest condolences” to the victims of the “terrible Las Vegas shooting”.