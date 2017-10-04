Hyderabad all set to host the Global Entrepreneurship Summit 2017

NITI Aayog and the US Embassy are also planning a series of ‘Road to GES’

High-level delegations from the United States and India met on Tuesday at NITI Aayog to plan the 2017 Global Entrepreneurship Summit that will be held at the Hyderabad International Convention Center in Hyderabad from November 28 to 30.

The Summit will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Advisor to the President, Ivanka Trump, who leads the US delegation, the US Embassy in India said in a press release.

The theme of this year’s event is ‘Women First, Prosperity for All’ that celebrates the entrepreneurial spirit in women, who represent tremendous promise for economic growth and prosperity.

GES 2017 will be attended by over 1600 delegates, including entrepreneurs and investors and CEOs of major knowledge-based industries, representing the full measure of entrepreneurial talent from diverse backgrounds across the world. Representing 160 countries, the participants will be truly global.

Entrepreneurs will represent a diverse range of geographies, industries, business size and scalability. Investors and representatives from organizations that support entrepreneurs will be hand-picked to catalyze investment, networking and mentoring. There will be special emphasis on empowering the women entrepreneurs and the role they play in making communities more prosperous and secure through enterprise.

NITI Aayog is taking the lead in organizing the Summit for the Government of India. The CEO of NITI Aayog Amitabh Kant said that this is a unique opportunity for Indian startups and innovators to interact and network with the finest entrepreneurs of the world.

“India, the oldest civilization, welcomes civilizations from across the world to GES 2017. We need to harness technology to solve some of the most pressing problems in healthcare delivery, education, energy, safe drinking water and agriculture, among others for the benefit of communities at large. Innovation and entrepreneurship will play a decisive role towards this end. I am sure this will be a unique opportunity for entrepreneurs to interact with the best,” Kant said.

“The United States is proud to partner with India for this year’s GES. Uniting under the theme Women First, Prosperity for All, the Summit will highlight the Trump Administration’s commitment to the principle that when women are economically empowered, communities and countries thrive. Hosting GES in India is a signature of the broad and enduring partnership between our two countries,” Jennifer Arangio, senior director at the National Security Council said. “We thank our co-host, the Government of India, for their support, energy and hospitality, and look forward to a high-impact Summit that brings together ground-breaking U.S. entrepreneurs and investors with their counterparts from around the world.”

NITI Aayog and the US Embassy are also planning a series of ‘Road to GES’ events in collaboration with various agencies to generate enthusiasm and attract the attention of different stakeholders.