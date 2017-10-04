SAALT to host town hall on hate crimes against South Asian Americans in North Carolina

Since January, there have been 168 incidents of hate violence against members of the South Asian American community, according to SAALT.

South Asian Americans Leading Together (SAALT), in collaboration with state and local officials, law enforcement, and community-based organizations, will host a town hall on October 7, in Cary, North Carolina.

The town hall is being organized to address the rising number of incidents of hate crimes against members of the South Asian American communities.

According to SAALT, since the new administration came to power early this year, there have been 168 incidents of hate violence against members of the South Asian American communities.

It also said the hate violence has affected the South Asians who belong to different religions such as Muslim, Sikh, Hindu, Arab, and Middle Eastern American.

SAALT also claims that the hate crimes against people of South Asian origin have already surpassed the numbers before leading up to the 2016 election.

According to the Southern Poverty Law Center, anti-Muslim hate groups grew by 197 percent in 2016, and, according to the FBI, anti-Muslim hate crimes increased by 67 percent in 2015.

SAALT has invited local community members to join the town hall which will have discussions on civil rights, hate violence and the ways to curb them.

“The 2015 Chapel Hill tragedy tore a hole in the fabric of North Carolina and our communities. Yet our communities continue to be the targets of hate violence in North Carolina and nationwide at historic rates,” said the description of the event on Event Brite.

The event will feature speakers including Attorney General Josh Stein, Farris Barakat, Senator Angela Bryant, Manzoor Chema, Senator Jay Chaudhuri, Former Representative Rick Glazier and Chapel Hill Police Chief Chris Blue.

Related posts: