US and Indian officials expect GES to be the world’s best Entrepreneurship Summit so far

US Consul General in Hyderabad Katherina Hadda represented the United States

Senior officials of the joint US and Indian organizing team for the 2017 Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES) on Thursday held a press conference in the host city Hyderabad offering insight into the program and planning process of the Summit.

The summit will be held from November 28 to 30 at the Hyderabad International Convention Center in Hyderabad and will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Advisor to the President Ivanka Trump.

“GES is an opportunity to showcase the United States’ world-renowned entrepreneurial acumen, underscore women’s economic empowerment, and foster economic growth and prosperity for our partners. When America’s partners are growing and prospering, our world is more secure,” said Jennifer Arangio, senior director for International Organizations and Alliances at the White House’s National Security Council, the US Embassy, India, reported.

US Consul General in Hyderabad Katherina Hadda also represented the United States while the Indian side was represented by C Muralikrishna Kumar, senior advisor, NITI Aayog.

The GES is the pre-eminent global entrepreneurship gathering that is being co-hosted by the US and Indian governments in Hyderabad for 2017. This year’s summit is expected to bring together 1,500 entrepreneurs, investors, and ecosystem supporters from around the world for two and half days of training and mentoring sessions, networking, and investment matchmaking.

“This is the first time GES is being held in Asia and we will make this the world’s best Entrepreneurship Summit so far, by enabling innovative solutions to the biggest developmental challenges,” the embassy website quoted NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant. “The best innovators and entrepreneurs from across the world are being invited to interact with investors for the benefit of societies at large.”

The theme of this year’s summit is ‘Women First, Prosperity for All’ and Consul General Hadda pointed that the US companies in Hyderabad are always working for women’s empowerment.

“I’m excited that we’ll be able to introduce even more American entrepreneurs and investors to this region. They will become yet another linkage in our ever expanding partnership with India,” Hadda said.