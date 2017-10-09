Indian American actress Poorna Jagannathan to guest star in NBC’s ‘The Blacklist’

Star World and Star World HD will air the episode in India.

Indian American thespian Poorna Jagannathan is all set for a guest appearance in the fifth season of NBC’s crime drama series The Blacklist.

“Playing Blacklister #44 was delicious,” Jagannathan tweeted on Saturday and announced that episode will be broadcast on October 18.

“Jagannathan will play the world-weary and tough Norah Ahmad, who comes to the US to fulfill a single irrepressible need. She’s determined, ruthless and ready to destroy anything or anyone standing in her way,” bollywoodmdb.com reported.

Star World and Star World HD will air the episode in India.

The 44-year-old actress is best-known for the role of Safar Khan in HBO’s Emmy nominated show,The Night Of and also for the unconventional lead role in the Bollywood film Delhi Belly, for which she won the Stardust award for Best Supporting Actress and the L’Oreal Femina Award for Breakthrough Performance in 2012.

She also appeared in several TV shows including House of Cards, and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, and also in the Netflix original series Gypsy. She is also part of the ensemble cast for HBO’s new anthology series, Room 104, by the Duplass brothers.

Daughter of an Indian diplomat, Poorna Jagannathan holds a bachelor’s degree in Journalism from the University of Maryland, College Park. She is an established theater actress and is part of The Barrow Group in New York City.

She collaborated with internationally acclaimed playwright and director, Yael Farber for a testimonial play titled Nirbhaya, which uses the rape and death of Jyoti Singh Pandey in Delhi as a catalyst to break the silence around sexual violence.