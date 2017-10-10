Indian American sentenced for filing false corporate returns with IRS

Kumar will also have to serve one year of supervised release.

An Indian American man in California was sentenced to 30 months in prison by a US District Court after he was found guilty of filing false tax returns.

According to the Department of Justice, Shiv D Kumar was sentenced after Kumar filed false corporate returns with the Internal Revenue Services (IRS) for the financial year 2009 and 2010.

The court found that Kumar under-reported his company’s gross receipts by $2,229,216 and $2,412,435, causing a tax loss of $1,584,055.

Kumar, 60, is the sole shareholder and president of A-Paratransit Inc., a company that offers transportation services to people with disabilities.

The Acting Deputy Assistant Attorney General Stuart M Goldberg of the Justice Department’s Tax Department and US Attorney Brian Stretch while announcing the sentence said Kumar deposited his company’s receipts in three different banks in order to conceal the exact income of his firm.

They also found that Kumar presented his accountant with false books and records from which he had omitted gross receipts relating to two of API’s accounts.

The excess income that Kumar earned from his company was found to have been used by him for personal expenditures, including purchasing property in the Vallejo, California area.

Kumar, who pleaded guilty in March for filing fake returns, will also have to pay restitution, which will be decided by the court later.

The special agents of IRS Criminal Investigation, who conducted the investigation, and Assistant US Attorney José A. Olivera and Trial Attorney Rebecca J. Sable of the Tax Division, who prosecuted the case got appreciation from the court for bringing out the scam.