Ivanka Trump pushes for ‘congressional fix’ for people affected by DACA cancellation

Ivanka Trump, while attending the Fortune’s Most Powerful Women Summit on Monday, said there should be a long-term solution to protect individuals affected by the discontinuation of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.

“I am personally of the opinion, and the president has stated this, that we have to figure out a good solution that protects these innocent people, many of whom were brought to this country as children,” Trump said, Breitbart reported. “But you know, there has to be a long-term fix, and it cannot be bandaged over at a presidential level [by] another executive order which can be rescinded by a subsequent administration.”

Trump did not use the term “dreamer” that is often used to refer to the beneficiaries of DACA program. Reportedly, the President’s advisor and daughter said the country should make more use of foreign workers. This contradicts with Donald Trump’s “Buy American, Hire American.”

“And I think when the Senator was speaking about the need for comprehensive immigration reform, I think that is the right approach because our system is flawed, and it is not equipped to handle the challenges and our visa program is deeply flawed – we’re not retaining the best talent for the jobs that we need and that has to fundamentally to reconsidered,” she said.

October 5 was the last date to file for the renewal for the DACA beneficiaries whose DACA and work authorizations are ending between September 5, 2017, and March 5, 2018. In September, the USCIS announced that it is canceling the Obama-era amnesty program and that the agency will bring down the program in the next six months. “DHS [Department of Homeland Security] will provide a limited, six-month window during which it will consider certain requests for DACA and applications for work authorization, under specific parameters,” USCIS had announced last month.