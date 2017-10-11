American hip-hop sensation Wiz Khalifa to perform at ‘Timeout 72’ in Goa

The event has been conceptualized and produced by Waterlemon Events LLP and Sudarshan Entertainment World.

American rapper-actor Wiz Khalifa is reportedly gearing up for his debut performance in India and is expected to appear at an upcoming brand new music festival in Goa.

Khalifa will perform on the second day of the Timeout 72 music festival, which will be held from December 27 to 29 in Vagator, Goa, according to the event’s official website.

The event will also witness performances by American singer-songwriter Jason Derulo and Dutch DJ Martin Garrix.

“I’ve heard a lot of great stuff about India and how Indian hospitality is phenomenal. I’m quite excited to hear Indian music, taste Indian food, do some local sightseeing and maybe meet some Bollywood folks,” Khalifa said, Hindustan Times reported. “I’m going to bring the biggest party of the year to Goa and Time Out 72 this December, and I have a lot of surprises for my fans. Stay tuned!”

Reportedly, the event organizers are also trying to bring rappers Raftaar and Badshah to the show, and are planning a collaboration of them with Khalifa on stage. The evening may also see Bollywood actress Sunny Leone as host.

The 30-year-old singer-songwriter, whose actual name is Cameron Jibril Tomaz, is the winner of multiple Billboard awards and is best known for hits like See You Again, Young Wild & Free, Play Hard and Black and Yellow. Khalifa is a name to reckon with on the hip-hop scene.

Timeout 72 is a multi-genre music festival featuring Indian and international artists performing live on three different stages.

The organizers aspire to redefine music events in India and are all set to provide unparallel experience to establish Goa as the ultimate music destination on the global music map.

“We believe there is a huge market for hip-hop and rap which remain neglected in the festival arena. Wiz was our number one choice and we are extremely happy to host him in India for the very first time. Beyond their performances at the festival, we will ensure the artists get an opportunity to get up, close and personal with their fans,” IANS quoted Time Out 72 founder Vaishal Shah.

The event has been conceptualized and produced by Waterlemon Events LLP and Sudarshan Entertainment World. Tickets are available at insider.in and Book My Show.