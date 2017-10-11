Priyanka Chopra starts shooting for ‘Quantico 3’ in Italy

Quantico 3 is scheduled to be aired from January 2018.

Indian actress Priyanka Chopra has started shooting for the third season of her American TV series Quantico and this time, the location of the show is in Rome, Italy.

“Under the Tuscan sun… #quantico3 begins…” Chopra wrote on Instagram sharing a picture from the location.

The thespian also checked out a number of heritage sites in Rome before the shoot began and shared some lovely pictures.

The 35-year-old Bollywood actress is recently selected for Variety magazine’s Power of Women honorees’ list along with Octavia Spencer, Patty Jenkins, Kelly Clarkson and Michelle Prieffer.

“Thank you @Variety for making me one of your #PowerOfWomen honourees…. Grateful and humbled to be honored alongside such talented women,” Chopra tweeted.

In her interview with Variety, Chopra said she wants to give voice to the voiceless with UNICEF and is proud to call herself a feminist.

“Feminism is not about berating or hating men or trying to make sure we’re better than men,” Chopra told Variety. “Feminism is just saying, ‘Give me the same freedom that men have enjoyed for so many centuries.”

Quantico was premiered on September 27, 2015, and the last episode of the first season was on May 15, 2016. After the second season, which was aired from September 25, 2016, to May 15, 2017, there were rumors that ABC might drop the show because of poor ratings.

However, it was soon confirmed that Quantico and Chopra’s Alex Parrish is coming back to the screen.

“I think Alex and me have sort of blurred now, the lines have blurred, we’ve become similar people,” Chopra said in Variety’s ‘Uncovered Presented by Dermstore’ video. “She’s a lot more broken than me, she’s a little bit detached. She doesn’t need anyone. I’m the opposite, I’m like, ‘I want everyone around me, I need everyone that I love.”

Quantico 3 is scheduled to be aired from January 2018.

