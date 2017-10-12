Indian American Sarita ‘Rinki’ Pattnaik is Mrs. India Worldwide 2017

Pattnaik is an alumnus of Odisha’s Sambalpur University and NIFT Kolkata

Indian American Sarita ‘Rinki’ Pattnaik has won the Mrs. India Worldwide 2017 title in the grand finale of the contest held in New Jersey on Sunday.

The Odisha born Pattnaik succeeded another Indian American Namita Dodwadkarv who was the champion last year.

A total of 13 contestants participated in the event at the Royal Albert’s Palace in Fords, New Jersey. Mrs. India Mauritius Nishi Singh was declared as the first runner-up while Mrs. India UAE Radha Shah was the second runner-up.

“I win by working hard, making tough decisions and building coalitions! And this has proved correct in my life. It takes me immense pleasure to announce that I have finally won the Mrs India Worldwide pageant for the year 2017-18 held in New Jersey … Yaj!!” Pattnaik wrote on her Facebook page.

She said she is dedicating the victory to all the Indians, especially the people of Odisha. She also thanked everyone who helped her during the journey and congratulated the first and second runner-ups.

Pattnaik is an alumnus of Odisha’s Sambalpur University and NIFT Kolkata and is an interior designer by profession. She is married to Satya Mohapatra, who is from Bhadrak and the couple lives in Atlanta with their two daughters. Her parents Hariranjan Pattnaik and Geetanjali Pattnaik live in Odisha.

Mrs. India Worldwide championship 2017 was held along with the Miss India Worldwide pageant which was crowned by Indian American Madhu Valli. The judges of the international pageant were Fashion Choreographer Sandip Soparrkar, Host Aman Yatan Verma and Supermodel/ramp trainer Jesse Randhawa. The event also witnessed a stunning performance by TV actress Shiny Doshi.

The Worldwide pageants are conducted by India Festival Committee (IFC), founded and headed by Dharmatma Saran in New York City. The events draw contestants from India and from among the members of the Indian diaspora residing in other countries.