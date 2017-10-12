Rep. Ro Khanna opposes Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s decision to seek office again in 2018

Ro Khanna said there is no dearth of capable politicians in California and that new and innovative leaders should be given an opportunity to lead.

Rep. Ro Khanna, who represents the Silicon Valley, said on Thursday that people in California are looking for fresh ideas and change in leadership. With complex challenges, he said, voters want leaders who bring new vision and work on areas left behind.

“They [voters] are frustrated that the turnover rate in Congress is lower than contemporary European monarchies. They believe public service should be a calling, not an entitlement for life,” Khanna wrote in an article published in The Sacramento Bee.

The Indian American lawmaker said Sen. Dianne Feinstein, 84, should be acknowledged for her good work and 47-year service but she does not deserve the fifth term that would go till 2024.

Enumerating some of her commendable works, Khanna said, “She has been a trailblazer for many women entering public service. She often has delivered for California, most recently helping secure funding for electrification of Caltrain service between San Jose and San Francisco.”

However, he also pointed out instances where the incumbent senator has failed to deliver.

“She was wrong to vote for the Iraq war. She was wrong to be the lead sponsor of the Patriot Act and then to push for its extension,” he said. “She was wrong to support President George W. Bush’s expansion of the National Security Agency in conducting surveillance on U.S. citizens and collecting metadata.”

Khanna continued: “She was wrong to introduce legislation to outlaw encryption, compromising the personal data and privacy of consumers. And she has consistently been wrong about restricting speech online, including supporting The Stop Online Piracy Act, which faced a backlash from netroots activists and millennials.”

The 41-year-old politician then pitched some names who could be considered for the position. He said Labor Secretary Robert Reich, Rep. Barbara Lee (D-Oakland), Senate President Pro Kevin de Leon, Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Burbank), Rep. Ted Lieu (D-Torrance), and entrepreneur Joe Sanberg are all high achievers in their respective areas.

To the contrary, Politico observed in its interview with the representative after he wrote the article, that Khanna’s views on age are inconsistent when it comes to other politicians. He supports Rep. Nancy Pelosi, 77, for instance, to continue her work as House Minority Leader, Politico reported.