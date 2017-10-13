CASI celebrates 25th anniversary with a symposium on ‘A Quarter Century of India’s Transformations’

CASI director Devesh Kapur and other officials were also present at the venue.

The University of Pennsylvania’s Center for the Advanced Study of India (CASI) has completed 25 years and, as a part of the anniversary celebration, the center hosted a Symposium on A Quarter Century of India’s Transformations.

The event was held on Thursday at Michael A. Fiss Auditorium, Golkin Hall University of Pennsylvania Law School, Philadelphia. It was hosted by Professor Devesh Kapur, CASI, Professor Political Science, and the Madan Lal Sobti Professor for the Study of Contemporary India at Penn. The symposium started at 2 p.m. and was followed by a reception in The Haaga Lounge.

The discussion panel on economy included Indian government’s Chief Economic Advisor Arvind Subramanian; Nancy Birdsall, Senior Fellow, President Emeritus, Center for Global Development; Charles R. Kaye Co-Chair Executive Officer, Warburgh; and Lant Pritchett, Professor of the Practice of International Development at Harvard University’s Kennedy School of Government.

The second panel on politics includes Pratap Bhanu Mehta, Vice Chancellor of Ashoka University; Atul Kohli, David K.E Bruce Professor of International Affairs at Princeton University; Sudipta Kaviraj, Professor, Indian Politics & Intellectual History, Columbia University; and Mukulika Banerjee, Associate Professor in Social Anthropology, Director South Asia Center, The London School of Economics and Political Sciences and Member CASI IAB.

CASI director Devesh Kapur and other officials were also present at the venue.

Founded in 1992 by Dr. Francine Frankel, CASI is the first and only academic research center in the United States for the study of contemporary India. The center collaborates with other institutions in the US, India and elsewhere to carry out its goal of nurturing a new generation of scholars across disciplines and providing a forum for dialogue among the academic, business and foreign policy communities.

The center also collaborates with their New Delhi counterpart research organization, University of Pennsylvania Institute for the Advanced Study of India (UPIASI), to widen CASI’s reach within India.

Congratulations to Center for the Advanced Study of India, (CASI), Univ. of Pennsylvania, celebrating 25 years with an exemplary conference. pic.twitter.com/nO46APJHCc — India in New York (@IndiainNewYork) October 12, 2017