India’s Finance Minister Arun Jaitley pushes for fair H-1b visa reforms

The 64-year-old minister said skilled workers from India, who are mostly come on H-1b visas, have contributed to the US economy and their efforts “must be suitably appreciated by the US side.”

Finance Minister of India Arun Jaitley, who is on a week-long official visit to the US, on Friday held meetings with US Treasury Secretary and the US Commerce Secretary in Washington DC. Jaitley discussed the economic cooperation between the two countries, especially in trade and investments.

“The Finance Minister highlighted the structural reforms India has undertaken through a series of bold measures, including the Goods and Service Tax (GST), Financial Inclusion and action against the shadow economy,” according to the press statement by the Press Information Bureau.

He also touched on the topic of the US work visa programs – H-1B and L1 visas.

“The Finance Minister Shri Jaitley also highlighted the contribution skilled Indian professionals have made to the US economy, and that this must be suitably appreciated by the US side,” the statement said. “He made a strong case for reforms in H1B/L1 visa processes and social security contribution so that high caliber Indian professionals serving American interest are not unfairly deprived of their well-earned money.”

The Minister is accompanied by Dr. Urjit Patel, governor, Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Subhash Chandra Garg, secretary, Department of Economic Affairs, and other officials.

Garg also delivered a keynote address on Micro Pension.

“Earlier, the Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs (DEA), Ministry of Finance, Shri Subhash Chandra Garg delivered a Keynote Address on Micro Pension where he dwelt on the big challenge of convincing policymakers and the potential young persons needing pension after their active life.”

The secretary also met with the CEO, World Bank; CEO, Global Infrastructure Hub and the Executive Vice President and CEO, MIGA besides the India World Bank team led by Vice President South Asia.