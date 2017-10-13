USCIS datasheet: Infosys, TCS and Wipro among companies with most H-1B petitions approved

The report also has the details of H-2B foreign workers

USCIS has released additional information on employment-based visa programs including H-1B and H-2B on its official website in order to support Trump’s ‘Hire American’ Executive Order.

USCIS’s new information reflects its commitment to transparency in carrying out the Executive Order, which has directed the federal agency to come up with an alternative for the existing immigration policy.

The H-1B datasets revealed by USCIS has detailed reports about Characteristics of H-1B for the Fiscal Year 2016, H-1B Trends starting from 2007 to 2017, details regarding the number of approved H-1B Petitions by Employer for the Fiscal year 2015 and 2016.

The H-1B program is the most popular non-immigrant work visa that allows US companies to temporarily hire highly skilled foreign workers to perform services in a specialty occupation.

The report also has the details of H-2B foreign workers who fill temporary non-agricultural jobs when US workers are not available.

According to the USCIS report on H‐1B petition filed between FY2007 and FY2017, India tops the list with a total of 2,183,112 petitions filed on behalf of Indian workers. The highest number of 300,902 petitions was filed in FY2016.

Another report that has the details of the H-1B petitions approved by USCIS for the fiscal year 2016 has three Indian IT companies among top five with Infosys leading in second place only next to Cognizant with a total of 12,780 petitions and offering an average salary of $84,344 per annum.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is in the third position with a total of 11,295 petitions approved and the company is offering an average salary of $71,819 for its highly skilled foreign workers.

Wipro is in the fifth position with a total of 6,819 petitions approved by USCIS and the average salary touching $73,937.

Out of the 12,780 H-B petitions approved for Infosys in 2016, 9,940 of them have bachelor’s degree, 2,759 have master’s degree, 49 have professional degrees and 23 have associate degrees.

Coming to the case of TCS, 9,071 of the petitioners have bachelor’s degree and 2,221 have master’s degree.

Wipro, on the other hand, got petitions approved for 4,220 employees with bachelor’s degrees, followed by 2521 with master’s degrees and 65 with associates degrees.

The total number of beneficiaries in the USCIS list includes initial, renewal, cap‐subject, and cap‐exempt petitions. Details of some of the approved petitions have been withheld to protect privacy.