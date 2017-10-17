Man leaves Indian American woman to die in a burning car on Brooklyn highway

The Indian American woman Harleen Kaur Grewal was traveling in the vehicle driven by 23-year-old Saeed Ahmad on Friday around 4 a.m.

A 25-year-old Indian American woman from Astoria, Queens, was left to die in a burning car by a Brooklyn man after the car they were traveling hit into a concrete barrier in the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway.

Harleen Kaur Grewal was traveling in the vehicle driven by 23-year-old Saeed Ahmad on Friday around 4 a.m. when the luxury Infiniti 35G sedan met with the accident, The New York Daily News reported.

Instead of helping the woman to escape from the fire, Ahmad coolly climbed into a passing taxi and left the scene. The Indian American woman’s burnt body was later found by the investigators in the passenger seat of the vehicle.

A video of the incident obtained by WABC-TV clearly shows Ahmad casually asking a taxi driver “Can I get a ride?” and fleeing away from the scene.

According to the New York Daily News report, Ahmad directly went to the Maimonides Medical Center from where the police later caught up with him. He was being treated in the hospital for burns to the arms and legs. Ahmed was charged with manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide, leaving the scene of an accident, aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and speeding.

However, brother Waheed justified Ahmad to the media saying that the burns on his body are the proof that he tried to assist the woman.

The report quotes police sources that Ahmad was not legally drunk during the incident even though he admitted having a few drinks before the crash. Grewal’s friends denied Ahmad claim of dating her and said that he was just an acquaintance who gave her a ride home.

Grewal’s boyfriend, Karan Singh Dhillon, told the New York Daily News that they have just celebrated their second anniversary together and that they have known each other for 10 years.

“She would do anything for people. She would give someone the clothes off her back. She would give someone food and go hungry,” Dhillion said. “She made me a better person. She was an angel. She had an impact on whoever she touched.”

Grewal’s parents immigrated to the United States from Punjab. They used to call their daughter ‘Nina.’ She was raised and had lived in Astoria, Queens, in New York.

Her Facebook profile says she was self-employed and also had worked for BCBGMAXAZRIA, a popular clothing brand. She was an alumnus of Manhattan Center for Science and Mathematics.