Padmavati has been an exhausting experience, says Deepika Padukone

Actress Deepika Padukone said she is so blessed to work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for her upcoming movie Padmavati. The 31-year-old actress said the shooting for the film was an “exhausting” experience. Earlier Padukone had acted in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s movies like Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ramleela and Bajirao Mastani.

Padukone said playing a role like Queen Padmavathi has been a memorable experience in her career. She added, “I feel extremely fortunate to have worked repeatedly with someone like Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Over five years and three consecutive films, back to back, in extremely challenging, empowering and powerful roles that he is known to give women. Padmavati has been an exhausting experience, we shot non-stop for almost seven-eight months. I feel certain characters don’t leave your system”.

The trailor of the movie was released last week and it hints that the movie will be a visual treat for the audience. The movie features Deepika Padukone as Rani Padmini, Shahid Kapoor as Maharawal Ratan Singh and Ranveer Singh as Alauddin Khilji.

The film will be distributed by Viacom 18 Motion Pictures and produced by Bhansali Productions. The songs are composed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali

The film is all set to release on December 1.