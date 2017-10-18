Indian American physician Monica Gandhi honored by HIV Medicine Association

Gandhi and Landovitz will be presented their awards during IDWeek 2017 in San Diego.

Dr. Monica Gandhi, an Indian American physician of University of California, San Francisco, (UCSF) has been honored by HIV Medicine Association with the 2017 HIVMA Clinical Educator Award. Gandhi was honored along with Dr. Raphael J. Landovitz, with association awards.

Gandhi is currently working as the medical director of the Ward 86 HIV Clinic at UCSF.

Dr. Wendy Armstrong, the association chair said, “These leaders are making significant and lasting contributions to HIV medicine, the HIV Medicine Association is proud to recognize the doctors, Gandhi and Landovitz”.

The association said that for the award they consider people who have established significant achievement in the field of clinical care and provided education.

HIVMA said Monica Gandhi did a significant role at UCSF. Gandhi served as an investigator and cared for more than 2,800 HIV infected and at-risk patients including the urban poor, homeless, women, racial and ethnic minorities and immigrants- people who often are difficult to engage and retain but who greatly need high- quality medical care.

Gandhi is considered as an internationally recognized educator and a clinician. She receives outstanding teaching reviews, and many of her students and residents return for HIV electives based on their previous work with her.

With the support of a National Institutes of Health grant, Gandhi has developed a mentoring program for early career investigators of diversity and a ‘Mentoring the Mentors’ national workshop series for mid-career and senior HIV investigators.

Gandhi achieved her MD at Harvard Medical School and then came to UCSF in 1996 for residency training in Internal Medicine. She did a fellowship in Infectious Diseases and a postdoctoral fellowship at the Center for AIDS Prevention Studies, both at UCSF. She has received many awards for her clinical work.

Gandhi and Landovitz will be presented their awards during IDWeek 2017 in San Diego.