Indian American Scientist Subrahmanyan Chandrasekhar honored by Google with doodle

The Indian American astrophysicist Subrahmanyan Chandrasekhar was honored by Google with a Doodle. It was the 107th birth anniversary of Subrahmanyan Chandrasekhar, the first astrophysicist to win a Nobel Prize for his theory of the evolution of stars.

He was born on October 19, 1910, in a Tamil family. He is the nephew of famous Indian physicist C.V. Raman.

Chandrasekhar studied in Presidency College, Madras, and at the University of Cambridge. Later, he moved to Chicago and there he served as an editor of The Astrophysical Journal from 1952 to 1971. He was a faculty at University of Chicago until his death at the age of 84. He bacame a citizen of US in 1953.

He was awarded Nobel Prize in 1983 for his studies on the physical processes important to the structure and evolution of stars.

He had developed a theory while he was a researcher at the Cambridge University, known as “Chandrasekhar Limit“, which is marked as his notable work. The theory says that not all stars would become unstable and collapse in on themselves to turn into white dwarfs.

Chandrasekhar was a popular teacher among his students and he was a great guide for his students. He guided over 50 students to their PhDs. He advised his students to address him as “Chandrasekhar.”

He has 10 books under his name. To honor him, NASA named its premier X-ray observatory as Chandra X- ray Observatory.

Chandrasekhar passed away in 1995 due to a heart attack at the University of Chicago Hospital.