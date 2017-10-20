Satnam Singh celebrates Diwali in India with celebrities and family

Singh was a celebrity guest during the recently concluded exhibition football (Celebrity Clasico) game between Bollywood stars and Sportsperson.

Indian American Basket Ball player Satnam Singh celebrated this Diwali with celebrities, friends, and family back in India as the ‎7 ft 2 inch NBA sensation continues his India tour.

Singh, who was earlier in the week seen playing with kids involved in a non-profit named Hi 5, also met Bollywood hero Akshay Kumar on the eve of Diwali.

“Happy Diwali @akshaykumar to family and friends have a great time with your fans to #satnamsingh #oneinabillion @gururandhawa @nbaindia,” Satam tweeted a photo of him standing with the Bollywood star.

The Mumbai-based Hi 5 Youth Foundation is a non-profit that provides basketball training and facilities to underprivileged children.

Singh was a celebrity guest during the recently concluded exhibition football (Celebrity Clasico) game between Bollywood stars and sportsperson. He was seen taking selfies with Bollywood stars such Ranbir Singh, Abhishek Bachchan and a few others.

In 2015, Singh became the first player from India to be drafted by an NBA team when the Dallas Mavericks chose him in the second round.

He hails from Ballo Ke, a village of about 800 in Punjab, India. His father, Balbir, is a farmer. Singh emigrated to the United States in September 2010 as part of a scholarship program between IMG and Reliance. When he left for the US he knew little English and in a matter of seven years, Singh has become an NBA icon and fluent English speaker.

India's first NBA Player @hellosatnam came to play a lil ball with the kids of @hi5youth. What a height he has & what a heart he carries! pic.twitter.com/NWBMur5ivp — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) October 16, 2017