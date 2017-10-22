Indian American parents of missing Sherin Mathews to appear in court for custody of biological child

The Richardson police department and FBI are still searching for the 3-year-old.

Nearly two weeks after Sherin Mathews, a 3-year-old adopted girl of Indian American parents Sini and Wesley Mathews, went missing in Texas, the couple will appear in court Monday to regaining the custody of their biological child.

Sherin Mathews went missing after her father locked her out of the house for not drinking milk at 3 am. The girl was found missing after 15 minutes when Wesley Mathews returned.

The Child Protective Services (CPS) took custody of the biological child of the Mathews and Sini Mathews after the disappearance of Sherin, whom they adopted from Bihar, India.

According to the CPS officials, they took custody of the biological child of the couple as it is a standard procedure followed after the onset of incidents such as the one that happened with the Mathews family. Last week, the CPS, without divulging much detail about the case, had said that it was involved with the family even before the disappearance of Sherin Mathews.

The CPS has confirmed that the hearing on Monday is a standard procedure, during which the parents will request the custody of the biological daughter. The family lives in Richardson, Texas.

The Richardson police department and FBI are still searching for the 3-year-old. They have conducted multiple searches in different areas, some involving law enforcement drone task force and K9’s.

Wesley Mathews was arrested and charged with child endangerment after he told police that he left Sherin alone outside their home at 3:00 a.m. October 7.

The father, who is currently out on bond, is being tracked with a GPS monitor and his release report has specified not to have contact with any minor child. Sini Mathews is not charged as she was sleeping when the child was sent out.

“Searches being conducted are very specific as we learn more through evidence being collected,” the police said in a statement posted on Facebook. “Much of the evidence we have obtained requires analysis which takes time to process at a forensic level. As you may have learned from news media, many items collected through search warrants are also being analyzed. As we continue, findings will be available less often due to the sensitive nature of what is discovered.”

Sherin was adopted from the Mother Teresa Anath Seva Sansthan last year, according to the Dallas Morning News.