CAPAC members celebrate Diwali, the festival of lights

CAPAC is currently chaired by Rep. Judy Chu.

Members of the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus (CAPAC) issued statements in honor of Diwali, the festival of lights celebrated by Hindus, Jains, Sikhs, and Buddhists across the world.

CAPAC comprises of Members of Congress of Asian and Pacific Islander descent and Members who have a strong dedication to promoting the well-being of the Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) community.

Founded in 1994, CAPAC is currently chaired by Rep. Judy Chu. It has been addressing the needs of the AAPI community in all areas of American life since it was formed.

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (HI-02):

“Diwali is a time of spiritual renewal and is celebrated all across the country and around the world by billions of people. Diwali is observed not only as a fun holiday, but as a time to celebrate the victory of light over darkness, truth over untruth and righteousness over wrong. As we gather for the beautiful Festival of Lights this year, we reflect on the opportunity each of us has to overcome our differences with one another and find ways to be of service to others.”

Rep. Judy Chu (CA-27), CAPAC Chair:

“On behalf of the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus, I would like to wish a happy Diwali to the millions of families across the United States and around the world who are celebrating the Festival of Lights. This joyous occasion marks the victory of good over evil, knowledge over ignorance, and light over darkness. During this time of reflection and renewal, let us also celebrate the rich cultural diversity that strengthens the fabric of our great nation. Saal Mubarak to all!”

Rep. Ted Lieu (CA-33), CAPAC Whip:

“Today, we observe Diwali – commonly known as the Festival of Lights – which celebrates good triumphing over evil. Many families in my district and across the United States are coming together to share food and spend time with one another during this festival. The beautiful symbolism surrounding Diwali can speak to all of us: Even in the darkest times, light will always shine through. Please join me in celebrating Diwali and Saal Mubarak to all!”

Rep. Joseph Crowley (NY-14), Chairman of the House Democratic Caucus:

“Happy Diwali to the millions of Indian-Americans and all those celebrating this joyous festival of lights. This meaningful holiday celebrates the pursuit of light over darkness, knowledge over ignorance, and good over evil. It is a time for reflection and renewal, and a time for peace. As people from many backgrounds come together to celebrate Diwali, let us all be reminded of the important message of setting aside our differences and working together as one.”

Rep. Ami Bera (CA-07):

“Diwali is a celebration of good over evil and is observed by nearly a billion people around the world, including more than two million right here in the United States. This year’s Diwali is a wonderful chance to celebrate our community’s contributions in business, technology, health care, arts, academics, and much more. The Indian American community represents the best of the American Dream and I ask everyone to raise a light in celebration. Over the next decade, I look forward to building Washington as another hub for members of our community.”

Rep. Jimmy Gomez (CA-34):

“Diwali is a time to celebrate the triumph of light over darkness and seek out goodness over evil. As families and friends come together and reflect on their search for peace and compassion, we can all commemorate the beauty of having a diversity of faiths and religions in the world. As an executive member of the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus, I wish all those celebrating a Happy Diwali!”

Rep. Ro Khanna (CA-17):

“Diwali, the festival of lights, is a celebration of the triumph of good over evil, light over darkness, and knowledge over ignorance. I am proud of my Hindu faith and wish a happy Diwali to all who are celebrating in California, and across the country. It is important that – regardless of religion – we all take time to reflect on the light in our lives and what we can do to make that light shine brighter.”

Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (IL-08):

“For Hindus, Sikhs, and Jains here in the United States and across the world, Diwali represents a time for giving thanks, and celebrating the triumph of light over darkness as well as good over evil. This holiday is a time for families to gather, light lamps in the home, and pray for good health and peace. To all those who celebrate, I wish them a safe and happy Diwali.”

Rep. Barbara Lee (CA-13):

“I am proud to join those in the East Bay, across the country and around the world in celebrating Diwali. The Festival of Lights marks a long tradition of victory through perseverance – the triumph of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance. In these challenging times, Diwali offers all of us an opportunity to celebrate peace with our families and communities. As a member of the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus, I wish everyone a happy and blessed Diwali.”

Rep. Grace Meng (NY-06):

“It is an honor to wish a happy Diwali to all who celebrate the holiday. The festival of lights is a special and joyous occasion. It’s a time when family and friends come together to commemorate the triumph of good over evil, light over darkness, and knowledge over ignorance. Last year, I was proud to participate in the U.S. Postal Service’s unveiling of the Diwali postage stamp during a wonderful ceremony that took place at the Indian Consulate in my home city of New York. The issuance of this stamp was the result of years of advocacy, an effort for which I was privileged to be involved in. I am thrilled that the Diwali Stamp is now a reality, and its availability will only increase the appreciation and popularity of the holiday all across the country. As we mark this year’s celebration, I wish happiness and prosperity to everybody who observes the holiday. Saal Mubarak!”

Rep. Bobby Scott (VA-03):

“Diwali is a special time of peace and recognizing victory over evil. Today, I am proud to stand with my CAPAC colleagues and the millions of people around the world who are celebrating the joyous holiday of Diwali.”

Rep. Mark Takano (CA-41):

“Each year, millions of people in the United States and around the world observe the special holiday of Diwali. Also known as the Festival of Lights, Diwali is a joyous opportunity to celebrate knowledge over ignorance and good over evil. As communities in California, across the country, and around the world gather to light Diyas, or oil lamps, we are all reminded of Diwali’s important place in our national tapestry of faiths and traditions. Happy Diwali and Saal Mubarak!”

Rep. Jamie Raskin (MD-08):

“Happy Diwali to everyone across America celebrating this exuberant and triumphant holiday. Diwali celebrants exult in the eventual triumph of knowledge over ignorance, wisdom over impulsivity, reason over folly, good over evil, and light over dark even in the toughest times and the most desperate-seeming of circumstances. As a new and fiercely proud member of the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus, I especially treasure the spirit of this magnificent holiday this year and express my ardent wish that the festival of lights will bring upon our nation and our people peace, prosperity, and happiness for the year to come.”

Rep. Adam Smith (WA-09):

“Happy Diwali! As the Festival of Lights is celebrated with the illumination of lamps around the world, we reflect on the triumph of light over darkness, and knowledge over ignorance. I join in wishing peace and joy to all those celebrating.”

Rep. Nydia Velázquez (NY-07):

“It gives me profound pleasure to join New Yorkers and those around the world celebrating Diwali. As we share in this joyous festival with family and friends, we are reminded that this holiday is a time to celebrate the triumph of good over evil. It is also a time when communities and families come together and assist those in need. I encourage all New Yorkers to observe the spirit of this holiday by caring for one another. To all those celebrating, I send best wishes for a joyous festival and say Happy Diwali!”

Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman (NJ-12):

“As we approach Hindu New Year, the celebration of Diwali is a powerful reminder of the virtues of knowledge and peace, and the continuous triumph of light over darkness. To the nearly 1 billion people gathering with friends and family to celebrate, I pray the fireworks burn away all troubles, problems and sorrows, and may they light up your life with happiness, joy and peace.”

“Let this celebration of Diwali be yet another indication of the incredible diversity of our nation – diversity that we must always embrace as a source of strength and power. I am proud to join my CAPAC colleagues in wishing the constituents of New Jersey’s 12th Congressional District and all those around the world a Happy Diwali and Saal Mubarak to all.”